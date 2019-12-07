Kevin L. Miller, Salem, Ohio

December 6, 2019

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin L. Miller, age 60, died at 8:13 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at his home.

He was born November 2, 1959 in Salem, son of the late Michael and Alice-Louise (Humphreys) Miller.

Kevin had worked as a body repairman for 17 years at King Collision.

Survivors include two sisters, Sherry (Kenny) Sox of Salem and Ruth E. (Jeff) Gerard of Alliance; three brothers, Danny (Robin) Miller Sr. of Salem, Michael (Janet) Miller Jr. of Leetonia and Donald Miller of Salem; a sister-in-law, Trudy Miller and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, a brother, Thomas Miller Sr. and a niece, Shannon Lynn Miller also preceded him in death.

Memorial calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Stark Memorial.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

To send condolences or to order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

