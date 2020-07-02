Kevin Conrad Blackburn, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Conrad Blackburn, age 35 died Monday, June 29, 2020.

He was born May 14, 1985 in Alliance, son of Ronnie G., Jr. and Jeri L. (Custer) Blackburn.

Kevin was a 2003 graduate of Salem High School and enjoyed camping and fishing.

Kevin loved his four children.

Survivors include his parents, Ronnie G. and Jeri L. (Custer) Blackburn of Salem; two sons, Kevin Conrad Blackburn, Jr. and Colton Ray Blackburn; two daughters, McKenzie Marie Blackburn and Payton Renee Blackburn; sister, Keri Davis of Salineville; brother, Kasey Blackburn of East Rochester; maternal grandparents, James and Joyce Custer of Hanoverton.

Preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents, Ronnie J., Sr., and Allie Jean (Gullet) Blackburn.

Private services will be held.

Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

