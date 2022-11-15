SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth “Tex” Alton Hess, Jr., 76, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at his residence due to complications from Agent Orange.

Tex was born on July 27, 1946 in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late of Kenneth Alton and Edith E (McGranahan) Hess.

Per Tex’s requests there will be no services.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kenneth “Tex” Hess, Jr., please visit our floral store.