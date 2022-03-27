NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth ” Nuclehead” Joy, 76, died Friday, March 25, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Kenneth, affectionately known as “Nuclehead,” was born on June 28, 1945 in Akron, Ohio, the son of the late Williard and Jeannette (Six) Joy.

Ken was owner/operator of Brass Joy, where he refurbished brass for 25 years.

Ken was motorcycle enthusiast, where he enjoyed going on rides on his Harley with his friends from “The Old Farts MC.” Ken enjoyed showing off his pride and joy “Big Bertha” at engine shows. He also enjoyed traveling with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy Joy (Dunlap) of New Springfield, whom he married August 10, 1984; children, Karen Sue (Jimmy Waldele) Moore of North Lima, Tiffiny (KP) Cantwell, Barby (Adam Berry) Joy of Boardman and Katie (Kenny) Halbert of Youngstown; one brother, James Zedak of The Villiages, Florida; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; mother-in-law, Barbara Dunlap and nephews, Jay(Dana) Zedak and Todd Zedak.

Besides his parents, Ken was preceded in death by one sister, Martha.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

