Kenneth L. Tolson, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth L. Tolson, 91, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at his home.

He was born April 13, 1930, in Salineville, son of the late John Albert and Velma L. (Rose) Tolson.

Kenneth was a 1948 graduate of Salineville High School.

He served as a Corporal in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Kenneth worked as an assembler for 38 years at Bliss Salem, retiring in 1992.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Salem.

Kenneth enjoyed woodworking and shining his car. Kenneth loved playing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Connie M. (Gillett) Tolson, whom he married August 14, 1955; two sons, Jim (Mary) Tolson and John (Gail) Tolson, both of Salem; three grandchildren, Michael Tolson, Michelle (Al) Connor and John (Meagan) Tolson; a sister, Judy Lafferty of Salineville and seven great-grandchildren, Christian, Jacob, Jayna, Gauge, Dannica, Jonas and Dorian.

Besides his parents, Kenneth was also preceded in death by two sisters, Lorraine Skinner, Yvonne Finn and a granddaughter, Tamera Tolson.

A private family service will be held.

Interment will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alliance Hospice, 2461 West State Street, Suite E, Alliance, OH 44601.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Salem.

