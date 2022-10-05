SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Kastenhuber, 75, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born on August 10, 1947 in Salem, son of the late Jacob and Gertrude (Zepernick) Kastenhuber.

Kenneth was a 1965 graduate of Greenford High School.

He worked as a mechanic at Loudon Ford for 38 years and later at the City of Salem.

He was member of Greenford Lutheran Church.

Ken enjoyed taking care of his yard and working on car engines.

Survivors include his children, Angela (Jeff) Howell of Salem, Holly (Sonny) Bennett of Salem, Melissa Kastenhuber of Sebring; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Gerald Kastenhuber of Salem; sister, Marilyn (Steve) Chamberlain of Columbiana; and his girlfriend, Ella Cibula of Salem.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00 a.m. – 12 Noon Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Stark Memorial.

A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenford Lutheran Cemetery in Greenford.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sanctuary Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Rd., Suite B-101, Canfield, OH 44406.

