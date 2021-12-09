SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth James Bosu passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, December 7, 2021 at Salem North Healthcare Center.

He was born July 8, 1937 in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late Candit and Mary (Farkas) Bosu.

Kenneth graduated from Salem High School in the Class of 1955, then served in the United States Navy for two years. Following his military service, he attended the University of Akron where he earned a Bachelor’s of Education in Mathematics and Chemistry. He also earned a Master’s Degree in Physics from John Carroll University.

He was a math teacher at Salem High School for 30 years.

Ken was an avid golfer and a fan of all Cleveland sports teams. He also enjoyed traveling with his family and was a lifetime member of the Salem Elks BPOE 305.

Ken is survived by his daughter, Susan (Jerry) Buckley; two grandsons, Ken Buckley and Lance (Molly) Buckley; two great-grandchildren, Beau and Poppy Buckley; brother, George Bosu; in-laws, Barb (Brent) Thomas, Gary (Becky) Jeffries and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Janice and his brother, Alex Bosu.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Salem North Healthcare Center and All Caring Hospice for their wonderful care at Ken’s end of life.

Private arrangements are being held.

Burial will take place at Hope Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salem Alumni Association, 330 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

