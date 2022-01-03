SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth H. Dustman, 81, died Sunday, January 2, 2022 at his residence.

Kenneth was born on August 6, 1940 in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late Arlo and Viola (Holmes) Dustman.

Ken was a 1959 graduate of Greenford High School.

He was a lifetime Dairy Farmer and owned and operated Ken’s Tire in Salem.

Ken was a member of Winona Friends Church.

His true joy was spending time with his family and also garden tractor pulling with his great-grandchildren.

Ken also loved to hunt and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Survivors include his wife, Marjorie Dustman (Pim) whom he married Jan. 1,1962; three children, Janet (Scott) Worrell of Salem, Julie Dustman of Salem and Dan (Michelle) Dustman of Salem; grandchildren, Amanda (Brian) Wood, Andrew (Alison) Humphreys, Scott (Andrea) Worrell Jr., Joshua (Angelina) Dustman, and Emilyann Dustman; great-grandchildren, Logan, Bryce, Ava, Audrey, Avery, Vinnie, Jackson, and Doyle; three sisters, Beverly Rummel of Salem, Bettie White of Salem and Beth (Gordon) Bacon of Augusta, Ohio.

Besides his parents, Ken was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Dustman.

Friends and family will be received Friday, January 7, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Winona Friends Church, 4615 Whinnery Rd., Salem, OH 44460.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 7, 2022 at 11: 00 a.m. at Winona Friends Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Winona Friends Church, 4615 Whinnery Rd., Salem, OH 44460 or the Winona Fire Department.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kenneth H. Dustman, please visit our floral store.