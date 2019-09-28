Kenneth G. Mathey, Beloit, Ohio – Obituary

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth G. Mathey, age 80, died at 8:27 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Salem Regional Medical Center in Salem.

He was born September 9, 1939, in Leetonia, son of Roy and Janet (Grey) Mathey.

Kenneth worked as an assembler for 30 years at General Motors in Lordstown.

He was a member of the Believers Christian Fellowship Church in Salem, where he was very active.

Kenneth was a graduate of Leetonia High School.

His wife, Joyce A. (Armstrong) Mathey whom he married February 14, 1961, preceded him in death October 20, 1998,

Survivors include four daughters, Laurie Reifsnyder of Fort Meade, Florida, Sharon McGuire of Beloit, Melissa “Missy” (David) Shanley of Salem, Martha “Marty” (Steve) Fenton of Salem; seven grandchildren, John (Sarah) McGuire, Jr., Joshua (Hali) McGuire, Jared Reifsnyder, Jacob Reifsnyder, Justin (Erica) Fenton, Jordan McGuire and Julieanna Fenton and three great-grandchildren, Annabelle McGuire, Ava McGuire and Liam Reifsnyder.

Besides his parents, a grandson, Jamie Reifsnyder; son-in-law, John McGuire, Sr.; brothers and a sister preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

