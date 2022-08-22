SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith Thomas August was born in Salem, Ohio, July 2, 1942, and died on August 20, 2022, at Blossom Nursing and Rehab Center in Salem, Ohio.

Keith is a 1961 graduate of Salem High School.

He is a veteran of the United States Air Force, Airman 2nd class 1961-1965.

His wife of 52 years, Peggy (Margaret) Overholt whom he married May of 1965 preceded him in death.

Keith was baptized in Christ as part of the United Methodist tradition, officiated by Bunker Hill United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 33 for 50-plus years.

He worked multiple jobs at a time. He was the owner of August Electric from 1966-2022 and prior to retirement, his primary job was with A.A. Samuels Sheet Metal Co. as a Service Technician. In the past, Keith owned and operated a hog farm in the mid-1960s prior to being accepted as an Apprentice at Barton Heating in 1969. He then worked as a service technician at D.E. Woodward, Warren, Ohio for 20 years. He was involved in Hot Stove baseball as an assistant coach and director in 1970’s. In his early adult years, he participated in a couples’ bowling league. He was also a member of the Eagles and later the Amvets.

Keith was preceded in death by his father, Charles August; mother, Ellen (Allison) August; wife, Peggy August; four children, Kevin (Laura) August of Portage, Indiana, Karen Suggett of Salem, Ohio, Kurtis (Amy) August of Fort Myers, Florida and Kimberly Bandy of North Canton, Ohio; six grandchildren, Kyle (Stephanie) August, Alyssa (Matt) Biedrzycki, Jeffrey August, Charles Suggett, Devin (Katie) Bandy and Ashley Bandy and two great grandchildren, Tiana Mitchell and Elliot Biedrzycki.

Friends and family will be received from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022 and from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022 at Stark Memorial.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home officiated by his son, Pastor Kevin August from The Well, A Christian Community in Portage, Indiana. Burial will be at Hope Cemetery.

