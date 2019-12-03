Keith E. “Ducky” McDonald, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith E. “Ducky” McDonald, age 87, died at 3:20 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at his home.

He was born March 24, 1932, in Salem, son of the late Charles Thomas and Elsie M. (Snyder) McDonald.

Keith retired in 1994 after 43 years at Deming Company. He was a member of First Christian Church of Salem, a past Deacon and Elder of the church, member of Christian Crusaders, Calling Ministry and Joy Club of the church, and a member of UCT #590. He loved hunting, fishing and woodworking. Keith was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and West Branch Warrior fan. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Survivors include his wife, Carol (Cook) McDonald whom he married June 19, 1955; four daughters, Kathy (Jodie Williams) Bates of Salem, Linda (Danny) Crider of Beloit, Karen (Rob) Coffee of Salem and Julie (Thomas) Dorn of Columbiana; 8 grandchildren, Angie Gear, Craig Crider, Adrian Bryan, Hope Coffee, Jamie Schmid, Zachary Dorn, Elizabeth Dorn and Hannah Kascak; 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents; a sister, Dorothy Brain and a brother, Delbert McDonald also preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon Friday, December 6, 2019, at First Christian Church with Rev. Leonard Moore officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, Friday at the church.

Burial will be at Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, 1151 E. Sixth Street, Salem, OH 44460 or Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E Uniontown, OH 44685.

