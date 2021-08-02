Kathy Parker, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathy Parker, age 78, of Salem, Ohio, died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born August 28, 1942, in Salem Ohio, daughter of the late Rudy and Ruth (Farmer) Hrovatic.

Kathy worked at the Cantar Co. as a seamstress for over 20 years and also worked for Stearns and Foster.

Kathy was the heart, rock and soul of her family and worked endless hours providing for them. She will be greatly missed by all.

Survivors include her daughters, Tammy Wozniak of Youngstown, Terri (Richard) Spack of Salem, Trudy Owens of South Carolina and Beth (James) Vogel of New Middletown; sister, Linda (Bob) Kleinknecht of Salem; brother, Rudy (Cecelia) Hrovatic of Salem; grandchildren, Mike (Millie) Clemmer, Nick (Erin) Clemmer, Julia Matt) Buckius, Mandy (Matt) Donaldson, Brian Hill, Brandon Hill, Justin (De’a) Owens, Cody Owens, Gabriell Vogel, Caleb Vogel and Rudy Vogel and 14 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by an infant son, Jerald Parker.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Stark Memorial, with Pastor Alan Smearsoll officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family requests visitors to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Interment will be at the Highland Christian Church Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Soldier Samaritan, 439 N. Main Street, Columbiana, OH 44408.

