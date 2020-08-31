Kathryne T. “Kitty” Moore, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryne T. “Kitty” Moore passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her daughter’s Canfield residence surrounded by family.

Kitty was born November 30, 1930 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the only child of the late Kelvin and Kathryne Trenner.

The family moved to Youngstown when she was 12 years old. She graduated from South High School, attended Kent State University and went on to receive a Bachelors degree in Education from Youngstown State University. She was a member of the Phi Lambda Delta Sorority.

Kitty was a pre-school and kindergarten teacher at Paul C. Bunn and Robinwood schools for several years. She spent the rest of her working years as a substitute teacher for the Boardman Local School District.

Kitty has been a member of Greenford Lutheran Church for many years. Prior to that she was a member of The First Covenant Church in Boardman, Ohio where the family attended as their church home.

Kitty was very involved and loved being on the go. She was in many social clubs, including Garden Club, Bridge Club and Sorority club as well as others in Florida when she and Chuck wintered there for many years. She loved to stay active and was a member of several golf leagues, bowling, and bocce leagues. She also volunteered at South Range Elementary for several years. Most important to her heart was her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved going to sporting events and watching her grandchildren play and was their biggest cheerleader. She had a large circle of friends that she stayed in touch with throughout her life.

Kitty and her husband Chuck, whom she met at Youngstown State, had 52 wonderful years together. They were married September 13, 1952, until his passing on October 2, 2004. They raised their three children in Boardman and were very active members in the community.

She is survived by one son, Chuck Moore of Sarasota, Florida; two daughters, Janie Moore of Houston, Texas and Joanie (Matt) Brooks of Canfield; grandchildren, Scott (Erin) Moore of Columbus, Jeff (Morgan) Moore of Chandler, Arizona and Chris (Kassi) Moore of Scottsdale, Arizona; Brandon Vasquez of Houston; Anna and Sam Brooks of Canfield and great-grandchildren, Cameron, Charlotte, Scarlett and Eli.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Greenford Lutheran Church (7450 W. South Range Rd., Greenford, Ohio), with Pastor Mike Knauff officiating. Friends and family will be received Saturday prior to service from 10:00 – 11:50 a.m. Burial will be at Calla Cemetery.

Greenford Lutheran Church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocol. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers.

You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message or note at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences or send flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kathryne “Kitty” T. Moore, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: