Kathryne Frazier, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyTributes) – Kathryne Frazier, age 87 died at 12:59 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Circle of Care Skilled Nursing Facility.

She was born May 5, 1932 in Brilliant, Alabama, daughter of the late James and Daisy (Collins) Hice.

Kathryne had worked at Carriage Hill for 11 years and previously A&P in Salem for six years.

She was a 1949 graduate of Walker County High School in Alabama.

Kathryne was a member of the First Baptist Church in Salem.

Her husband, Arthur E. Frazier whom she married May 17, 1951, preceded her in death August 19, 1999.

Kathryne is survived by a son, Terry (Karen) Frazier of Akron; a daughter, Suzi (Nick) Capaldi of Salem; one brother, Leon Hice; three grandchildren, Terry (Rachel) Frazier II, Theresa (Johnny) Owen and Christina Capaldi; 11 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson.

Besides her parents and husband, Kathryne is also preceded in death by seven sisters; four brothers and a great grandson, Trey Frazier.

A funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Stark Memorial.

Calling hours will be held from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Robert Rowley officiating.

A private burial will be at Hope Cemetery.

