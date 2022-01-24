SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn Rose (Roberts) Carlisle Amatore, 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born July 11, 1934 in Cortland, daughter of the late Paul George and Ida Roberts.

Kathryn worked at GC Murphy Co., People’s Drug Store and Hutton’s Nursing Home.

She was a very warm hearted person. Kathryn loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed taking trips to Florida with her daughter to St. Augustine, Daytona, Sarasato and Key West. She has outlived all her past ancestors.

Kathryn is survived by four sons, Steve (Cherrie) Carlisle, Dwayne Carlisle, Keith Carlisle and Kenneth Carlisle; daughter, Julie Carlisle, all of Salem; grandchildren, Angie, Stephanie and Amanda; great -grandchildren, Haley, Kayla, Stevie, Kadi, Madison, JJ and Eian and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, her first husband, Keith Carlisle Sr. and second husband, Alfred Amatore; sisters, Emma Lynch, Corra Clason and Edith Sperry; brother, Robert Roberts; two grandsons, Steven Carlisle and Steven Houchins also preceded her in death.

Kathy requested no services due to Covid.

