SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn Leora Brink, 93, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Known as Leora or Lee and to many of her children’s friends as “Mom” was born January 1, 1929, in Berwinsdale, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Byron and Bessie (Beals) Lewis.

Leora graduated from Westover High School in Pennsylvania.

She married the late Dorsey J. Brink on June 18, 1948.

She worked for the Bell Telephone Co. from 1948-1952 before moving with her husband to Salem, Ohio in 1952. After life challenges and raising six children, she joined the workforce again at Kentucky Fried Chicken in Salem from 1985-1991, where she loved interacting with the community and coworkers.

Leora was a member of the First Baptist Church, participating in her Upper Room Sunday School class, the Linnea Nelson Missionary Society and other various church activities. She was a member of the V.F.W. Post 892 Auxiliary in Salem and an active participant in the senior communities she had lived in. Leora loved her family and friends, walking, reading, playing cards, her Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates and do not mess with her morning newspaper and the crossword puzzle!

Leora is survived by her sister, Beverly (Lewis) Brink of Brookville, Pennsylvania; six children, Susan (Dan) MacDonald of Honeybrook, P ennsylvania, Duane Brink of Salem, Melody Metzgar of Salem, Tammy Brink of Maryland, Steven (Nancy) Brink of Salem, Deron (Jean Marie) Brink of Saucier, MS.

In addition to her six children, Leora has proudly loved ten grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, with another one on the way! Also, there are many cherished nieces and nephews held dear in her heart. Not to be forgotten, a few furry four-legged grandchildren she loved during the journey that will miss her gentle touch.

Friends and family will be received from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022 at Stark Memorial.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at the funeral home with Rev. Claye Folger officiating. Burial will be held at Hope Cemetery.

In remembrance, contributions may be given to the First Baptist Church of Salem, 1290 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

Words cannot say how much she will be missed, and that she will never be forgotten!

