Kathryn J. Livingston, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn J. Livingston, age 81, formerly of Salem, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at her daughter’s residence in Lisbon.

She was born October 16, 1938 in Wheeling, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Addison H. and Ursula (Reed) Williamson.

Kathryn is survived by three children, Loretta Sheerer of Arizona, David (UnSim) Livingston of Colorado and Lynda Moore of Lisbon; three grandsons, Justin Laws, Jason Livingston and Arik Livingston and five great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Kathryn was preceded in death by two siblings, Kathleen Jean Williamson Wolf and Clifford Leroy Williamson and one grandson, Jeremy Laws.

Private services will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

