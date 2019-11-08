Kathleen (Walker) Beagle, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen (Walker) Beagle, age 71 died at 4:52 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at The Haven Assisted Living in Beloit.

She was born April 20, 1948 in Salem, daughter of the late Clarence and Margaret (Fink) Walker.

Kathleen had worked as a factory worker at Ventra/Worthington/Warren Molded Plastics retiring in 2013 after 42 years. She also worked as a hairstylist at House of James and Bonfert’s Beauty.

Kathleen was a 1966 graduate of Salem High School.

She formerly attended St. Paul Catholic Church, attended St. Paul Elementary School, maintained her cosmetology license, was a member of the Washingtonville VFW Post 5532, Ladies Auxiliary, coached for Salem Girls Youth Softball League, participated in card club, golf, bowling and softball leagues.

Survivors include a son, Jason (Anna) Beagle of Salem; a daughter, Erica (Steve) Stacy of Rootstown; two sisters, Rosemary (Jerry) Ziegler of Columbiana and Joan Mitchell of Salem and eight grandchildren.

Besides her parents, a brother, Richard Walker also preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Stark Memorial with Chaplain Patricia Goss officiating. Calling hours will be held 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Burial will be at a later date at Grandview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to SouthernCare Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle, Ste. E, Youngstown, OH 44515.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.