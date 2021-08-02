Kathleen “Kay” Genevieve Stanga, Westerville, Ohio

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen “Kay” Genevieve Stanga, 98, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Village of Westerville in Westerville, Ohio.

She was born September 28, 1922, in Fresno, Ohio, the daughter of the late William Arthur and Mildred Leora (Parkhill) Boyd.

Kay was a 1940 graduate of Keene High School and graduated from Bliss Business College.

She was a former deacon of the First Presbyterian Church, a member of the Salem Elks Auxiliary, a charter member of the Salem YWCA and a board member of Century House.

Survivors include her husband, Bruno Louis Stanga, whom she married December 27, 1952; a son, Mark (Jane) Stanga of Arlington, Virginia; two daughters, Linda (Steve) Scott of Granville, Ohio and Lisa Thompson of Westerville, Ohio; five grandchildren, Lindsay (Andrew) Trombley, Neil Stanga, Rachael and Emma Cronin, and Neil Thompson and three great-grandchildren, Charlie, Ava and Sloane Trombley.

A private entombment will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made in Kathleen’s name to First Presbyterian Church, 436 E. Second St., Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To view Kay’s obituary or send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kathleen “Kay” Genevieve (Boyd) Stanga, please visit our floral store.