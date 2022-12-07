LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes – Kathleen “Kat” Elizabeth Mills, 54, of Leetonia, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Summa Akron City Hospital, surrounded by loved ones.

She was born August 30, 1968 to Terry L. and Grace Kay (Winters) Weaver.

Kathleen was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She had a contagious laugh, that could light-up a room. Kat loved God, gardening, reading, being a mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Daniel Mills, Emily Mills, David Mills, Elizabeth Mills and Erin Mills; brother, Terry (Melany) Weaver; grandchildren, Saleá and Lillian; nephew, Christian; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Kat was preceded in death by her parents, Grace and Terry Weaver.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

