CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen A. Clark, formerly of Canfield, was born September 9, 1950, in Youngstown, Ohio and passed away Saturday, November 25, 2023, in Cleveland, Ohio at the age of 73.

A beloved wife of 52 years to the late Teddy L. Clark, she was also preceded in death by her parents, Francis R. and Virginia J. Quinlan; a sister, Faith Juillerat and her brother, Kenneth Quinlan.

Her life was one of dedication, compassion, love and support. She was wise beyond her years (always!). Besides her brilliance and quick wit, it was her authenticity and emotional intelligence that led every aspect of her life.

She spent 30 plus years working professionally as the practice manager for the Cancer Care Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio, while raising two sons and being the glue that held her entire extended family together. Her love, loyalty and influence has inspired three generations of those lucky enough to have been part of her life…losing Kathy and her husband, Teddy, has been like losing an essential piece of our souls.

Kathy was the center of her entire nuclear and extended family’s universe. She will be sadly missed and forever cherished by her sons, Patrick E. (Mindy) Clark of Columbus and Michael F. (Tabitha) Clark of Cleveland; her five grandchildren around whom she centered her life, Avery, Morgan, Bryson, Brynlee and Brody; her sisters, Lillian Delmont of Canfield, Ohio and Virginia (Michael) Barnett of Cincinnati; her sister-in-law, Gail Quinlan of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will accept friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at Stark Memorial Funeral Home, 1014 E State Street Salem, Ohio 44460 on Thursday, November 30. A brief service and reception for all will follow at 6:00 p.m.

