Karl E. Fox, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karl E. Fox, age 90 died at 6:46 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his home following a short illness with leukemia.

He was born May 26, 1929 in Salem, a son of the late Levi A. and Florence M. (Hacker) Fox.

He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged.

Karl loved watching all kinds of sports, especially baseball and basketball. He talked often about playing basketball at the Memorial Building when he was young. Karl enjoyed going to the horse races with his dad. He could also play an excellent game of pool.

Survivors include a sister, Shirley Beaulieu of Ellington, Connecticut; a brother, Gerald (Kathryn) Fox of Salem; 12 nieces and 10 nephews.

Besides his parents, a brother, Andrew James Fox; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Fox and a brother-in-law, John Beaulieu also preceded him in death.

A private family burial was held at Grandview Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services,

Karl’s obituary may be viewed, and condolences sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

