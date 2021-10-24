Karen S. Humphreys, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen S. Humphreys 59, died Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on May 22, 1962 in Salem, the daughter of the late Harold E. and Emma Jean (Fitzpatrick) Keefer.

She was a 1980 graduate of Salem High School and went on to receive an Associate Degree at Kent State, later the Hannah Mullins School of Nursing, where she became an LPN. Karen was a LPN at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Salem for seven years.

Karen enjoyed reading, doing jigsaw puzzles, spending time with her family, and caring for her patients. In her spare time, she loved playing the game Candy Crush.

Survivors include her two children, Nathan Humphreys of Salem and Matthew (Ashley) Humphreys of Columbiana; one brother, Patrick Keefer of Salem and two grandchildren, Zoey and Jayden Humphreys.

Besides her parents, Karen was preceded in death by two brothers, Randy and Steve Keefer.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

