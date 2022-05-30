SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Ann Mlinarcik, 63, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at her residence in Salem.

Karen was born on December 31, 1958 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late Charles and Virginia (Hanna) Stiffler.

Karen was a school bus driver for 20 years, most of which was with Robert Bycroft Schools.

Most recently, she worked at the Ohio Department of Job and Family Servcies.

She is survived by two children, Danyell E. (Dan) Smith of Salem and Nicholas J. Mlinarcik of Salem; grandchildren, Zoey Mlinarcik, Harper Mlinarcik, Danny A. Smith, Jr., Danalyn Smith and a granddaughter on the way; sister, Marilyn (Paul) Newbauer of Green Cove Spring, Florida and brother, Allan Stiffler of Clermont, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents and several aunts and uncles.

A private burial will be at Woodsdale Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, www.donate3.cancer.org or Winona Fire Department, 4894 Whinnery Rd., Winona, OH, 44493.

Arrangements held by Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

