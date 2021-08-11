Justin Lee Waugh, Washingtonville, Ohio

WASHINGTOVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Justin Lee Waugh, 33, died Monday, August 9, 2021, at his residence.

Justin was born on November 26, 1987, in Salem, Ohio, a son of Stephen and Tracy (Gilbey) Waugh.

He was a 2006 graduate of Salem High School. Justin was a truck driver at Converse All Steel in Canfield.

Justin was a member of the Joined Forces RC bikers club, and he loved riding his Harley.

He is survived by one son, Owen Lee Waugh; his mother and father, Tracy and Stephen Waugh of Salem; one brother, Matthew (Tiffani) Faulkiner of Youngstown; one sister, Heather (Ben) Luca of Alliance; his fiancé, Courtney Wilms; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Mary and Clifford Gilbey, and paternal grandparents, John, and Mary Waugh.

A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Stark Memorial. Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00 a.m. to 12 Noon, Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the funeral home.

