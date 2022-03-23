SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June Iris Bauman, 98, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born June 1, 1923 in Suffield Township, Ohio, daughter of the late Ralph M. and Bessie (Griggy) Martin.

June moved to Salem in 1941 and graduated from Salem High School in 1941.

She began working at Ohio Bell Telephone as a telephone operator in 1941 and retired in 1978 after 33 years of service.

June was a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers. She was one of the original members of A.I.D. of Salem in the early 1970s, non-profit agency that provides referral services and short-term basic financial assistance to area residents of the Salem area.

She loved gardening, Sunday breakfast at Salem Country Club with friends, crocheting and spending time with her family.

June is survived by two sons, Thomas R. (Patricia) Bauman of Salem and Gary L. (Tammy) Bauman of Athens; four grandchildren, Mary (Bradley) Cook of Granville, Ohio, Molly (James) White of Parrish, Florida, Aaron (Leigh) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Dana Bauman (Andrew Kline) of Dublin, Ohio; five great-grandchildren; brother, William Martin and sister, Marian Cody, both of Salem.

Her husband, Carl T. Bauman, whom she married December 2, 1944, preceded her in death March 2, 1996.

Besides her parents and husband, June was also preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Sox and Betty Snyder.

A special thanks for the great care she received from Brookdale Salem.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Stark Memorial.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022 at the funeral home with Rev. Bruce Irwin officiating. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, June requested that memorial contributions be donated to A.I.D. of Salem, P.O. Box 762, Salem, OH 44460 and/or First United Methodist Church of Salem, P.O. Box 463, Salem, OH 44460.

