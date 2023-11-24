SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June D. Henceroth, 88, passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Born on June 17, 1935, in Leetonia, Ohio, June was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Weaver) Driscoll.

June was a proud graduate of Leetonia High School and later earned her master’s degree from Kent State University.

She dedicated her life to education, serving as a 4th grade teacher at United Elementary School for 31 years. Her passion for teaching and her commitment to her students left an indelible mark on countless lives.

She was a respected member of the Franklin Square Community Church, where she was known for her faith and kindness.

June is survived by her children, William (Christina) Henceroth, Dale Henceroth and Kathy Timmons. She was a grandmother to eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Hough.

June was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles William “Bill” Henceroth; four brothers and two sisters. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her.

June’s calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at noon officiated by Pastor Frank Larkins. June will be laid to rest at Franklin Square Cemetery, alongside her beloved husband, Bill.

Donations in June’s memory may be made to Franklin Square Community Church, 37615 state Route 558, Leetonia, Ohio 44431.

For those unable to attend the service, show your support by joining the complimentary “Hugs from Home” program at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send condolences, or order flowers visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of June D. Henceroth, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 26 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.