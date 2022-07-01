COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julie Ann (Patterson) Galchick, 58, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 29, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center with her family by her side.

She was born December 19, 1963 in Preston County, West Virginia, daughter of the late Jesse Francis Patterson of Kingwood, West Virginia and Jean Carol (Cramer) Brock of Terra Alta, West Virginia.

Julie grew up in Niles, Ohio and graduated from Niles McKinley High School in 1982. She was a proud member of the Niles McKinley High School Band. She was also a graduate of Youngstown State University.

She worked as a case worker for Columbiana Mental Health.

Julie and her devoted husband of 20 years, Chris have lived in Columbiana and Lisbon areas during those years. Julie loved helping people and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She was always lending a hand and giving donations to the veterans, anyone in need and her church, St. Jude.

Julie is survived by her husband, Christopher Galchick; siblings, Jesse (Judee) Patterson of Niles, Ohio, Melissa (Richard) Hayes of Niles, Ohio, Matthew (Jennifer) Patterson of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, Ray (Tracy) Brock of Newbury, Ohio, William (Cheryl) Brock of Terra Alta, West Virginia and James Patterson (Sarah) of Kingwood, West Virginia and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her loving parents, Julie was preceded in death by her stepfather, Charles Dean Brock; stepmother, Betty Eline Seese Patterson; her grandparents and in-laws.

Friends and family will be received Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Stark Memorial.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at St. Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Msgr. Peter Polando officiating.

Burial will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Stark Memorial, P.O. Box 748, Salem, OH 44460 to help offset the cost of the funeral.

