SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judy Lydic Davis, 68, died Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Altman Hospital in Canton.

She was born June 9, 1953 in Spangler, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late James Blair and Velma Geraldine Lydic.

Judy was a 1971 graduate of Salem High School and a graduate of Kent State University.

She was a former committee member of Boy Scout Troop 2 and leader of Girl Scout Troop 409. Judy was a life-long crafter and interested in genealogy. Judy had her first grandchild seven months ago and was over the moon. She loved being a mother and grandmother.

Survivors include a son, Scott Keating Davis of Akron; daughter, Rebecca (James) Spencer of Akron; grandchildren, Velma Jane Spencer; brother, Edwin Bruce (Chris) Lydic of Salem; sister, Amy Sue (David) Shoaff of Leetonia and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, her husband, Richard Allen Davis and brother, James Howard Lydic also preceded her in death.

Friends and family will be received from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022 at Stark Memorial. The family is asking that masks be worn and to follow social distancing.

A funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Frank Zugaro officiating. Burial will be held at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Weathervane Playhouse, 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron, OH 44313.

