CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heaven received a beautiful angel on Monday December 19, 2022 as Judy Everson passed away peacefully at Masternick Health Care Center in New Middletown after a lengthy illness.

She was born on October 11, 1945, in Salem, daughter of the late Olen and Beulah “Tad” Culbertson.

Judy Graduated from United High school in 1963 and immediately went into the workforce as a secretary for the late Holland Cameron at the Salem Technical School.

He soon recommended her for a position at Electric Furnace in Salem where she ultimately earned the position of Purchasing Agent and remained there until she made the decision to resign.

Judy was a member of the Greenford Lutheran Church and enjoyed her many years of singing in the choir.

Her favorite times were spent traveling with Harold, friends or family on the many trips they took together. Also special was the time spent with her son and granddaughter and she was so very proud to be a Mimi to her precious Grace, Being the oldest of six children Judy always felt she was the leader and “boss” of the pack. This was a position that she took very seriously and we always respected her guidance in our lives.

She is survived by her loving husband Harold Everson, whom she married on November 26, 1994, who remained her loving and caring partner for the reminder of her life. Also surviving is her son Kevin Cannon and granddaughter Grace Cannon of Marysville; stepdaughter Beth (Randy) Waters of Salem; sisters Karen (Wayne) Gamble of Hanoverton, Connie (Phil) Wickersham of Alabama, Lisa (Jim) Ferguson of Columbus; and brother Wade (Bobbi) Culbertson of Maryland. In addition are many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends whom Judy made feel very special. Her cat Peanut brought many hours of comfort to her in her trying times.

Judy was preceded in death by both parents and a brother, Terry Culbertson.

Rest in Peace Judy knowing you are in the loving arms of God, free of pain and suffering and once again singing, but this time with the angels. You reign as Matriarch is not over….in fact it is just the beginning. Your words of wisdom, guidance, and love will echo in our hearts forever.

Friends and family will be received Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon, with a funeral service to follow at 12 Noon at Greenford Lutheran Church, with Rev. Bill Wilkins officiating.

In Lieu of flowers material contribution can be made to Greenford Lutheran Church, PO Box 1047450 W. South Range Rd. Greenford, OH 44422 in her memory.

