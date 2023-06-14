SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – An outstanding lady, mother, sister, daughter and aunt, Judy Ann Donnelly passed away, Thursday, June 13, 2023, wrapped in the love of those she held close to her heart at the too young age of 66.

She was born March 2, 1957, in Salem, Ohio to the late John L. Barnhouse, Jr. and Lola J. (Lentz) Barnhouse.

Judy truly enjoyed her short retirement and the outdoors, mostly her backyard that she turned into an oasis with many “projects” with materials obtained from “the auction,” thrifting and junking; visiting family with her two four legged boys, Herbie and Bailey; watching her “Dude” play sports and his accomplishments and enjoying time spent with family and friends.

After 38 years working at Salem Regional Medical Center, Judy retired in 2019, ‘not a moment too soon’ and truly enjoyed the freedom that retirement allowed.

Judy is preceded in death by her daughter, Casey Allcorn; father, John L. Barnhouse, Jr.; husband, Regis J. Donnelly, Jr. and nephew, Emilio A. Farmer.

She is survived by her mother, Lola J. (Lentz) Barnhouse; siblings, Ronald (Sandy) Barnhouse, Gene (Dianne) Barnhouse and Christy (Gary) Caldwell; daughter, Abby (Allcorn) VanHorn; grandson, Evan VanHorn; nephew, Killian Caldwell; niece, Lilly Caldwell and many extended family and friends.

No calling hours will be held per Judy’s request. A private memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of donations/flowers, take the time to enjoy the outside, time with your family, friends and pets as Judy truly did.

