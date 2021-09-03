Judith Lynette (Paxson) Eisenbraun, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Lynette (Paxson) Eisenbraun, 49, died Thursday, September 2, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born on November 21, 1971, in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of Neil J. Paxson and the late Ila Jeanne (Davis) Paxson.

Judy was a 1990 graduate of Salem High School.

She worked at 4 Wheel Drive Hardware in Columbiana.

She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Salem.

She loved the ocean, fishing and was a big-time animal lover. Judy also loved all her friends.

Survivors include her husband, Ken Eisenbraun, whom she married June 28, 2003; her father, Neil Paxson of Salem; two stepchildren, Dakota and Daniel; one sister, Amy Paxson; one niece, Emily “Shug” Paxson; foster brother, Steve Rowedda and foster sister, Barbara (Rowedda) Way.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Ila Jeanne Paxson.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

