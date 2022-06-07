SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Haldeman, 83, died Monday, June 6, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center in Salem, Ohio.

She was born on Thursday, January 26, 1939 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late Arthur L. and Freda (Melitshka) Schuster.

Judith was a graduate of Salem City High School.

She worked as a Secretary for the Salem City Schools for 40 years. (10 years in the administration office and 30 years at Reiley Elementary). Judith also worked at Ohio Bell and Emmanuel Lutheran Church 10 years.

She was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church and the VFW Auxiliary.

Besides her parents, Judith was preceded in death by her husband Jack Lee Haldeman whom she married February 2, 1959 and brother, Arthur Schuster, Jr.

Survivors include; a daughter, Joni (Doug) Ausperk of Randolph, Ohio; a son Jeff Haldeman of Salem; three grandchildren, Jamie, Andy and Danny; and a sister, Bonnie (Earl) Pitzer of Colorado.

A burial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Grandview Cemetery Chapel in Salem, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

