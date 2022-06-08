SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juanita Marie (Cigainero) Crawford, 95, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Lexington Place in Salem, Ohio.

Juanita was born on October 22, 1926 to the late Charles and Catherine (Maxey) Cigainero in Texarkana, Texas.

Juanita graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Texarkana in 1943 at the age of 16 as class Valedictorian. She had been allowed to skip from seventh to ninth grade because of her academic achievements. While in high school Juanita was a volunteer at the Texarkana U.S.O. where she met her future husband, Daniel K. Crawford, while he was going through basic training prior to his deployment to the European Theatre in World War II. Upon graduation from high school Juanita was awarded a four-year college scholarship, which was rare for a woman to receive in the 1940s. Because World War II was going on and there were tough economic times the War had created, Juanita bypassed college and instead took the head bookkeepers job at a large insurance firm in Texarkana. She was just 16 years old.

Following the war, Juanita and Dan were married at Sacred Heart Church in Texarkana and then moved to Leetonia, Ohio. After living in Leetonia for six years and Texas for five years, Juanita and Dan eventually settled in Salem, Ohio where Juanita quickly adapted to her new surroundings and became a respected member of St. Paul Catholic Parish and the Salem community.

Juanita became the proud mother of three children, Cathy, Floyd and Daniel.

While her children were attending St. Paul School in Salem, Juanita was very active in the LCBA and was involved in several other school activities.

She loved sports and was an avid bingo player. She was very skilled at solving all types of puzzles and had a sharp mathematical mind. She was always well liked by everyone she met and she will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Juanita is survived by daughter, Catherine Cotleur; son, Floyd Crawford; grandson, Mathew Cotleur and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Ronnelle Daley, who she loved very much and who she considered her daughter. Juanita and Ronnelle spent countless hours together enjoying one another’s company.

Besides her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel K. Crawford; son, Daniel J. Crawford and siblings, Edward Cigainero, Harold (Odell) Cigainero and Charlene (Cigainero) Boyce

Her extended family became the great group of caregivers at Lexington Place including Dianne, Jen, Melissa, Kim, Angie, Amanda, Tammy, Toni and Ruth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Salem, Ohio to honor Juanita’s memory.

