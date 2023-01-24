SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Lowry Laughlin passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family Thursday, January 19, 2023.

She was born in Salem, Ohio on June 13, 1929, to Raymond F. and Gertrude (Layden) Lowry.

She attended St. Paul School and graduated from Salem High School in 1947.

While at Salem High School Joyce was the first “Football Girl”, crowned in September 1946. She was the surviving member of the “Sub Debs” and was a member of the “Maids of Salem”.

She went on to attend Kent State University and the College of Steubenville.

On August 16, 1952, Joyce married her high school sweetheart, Jim Laughlin. They lived in Salem, Wellsville and Steubenville, Ohio. During this time, she was employed at Hays Oil Company in East Liverpool where she worked as an accountant for 23 years.

Joyce and Jim then moved to Xenia, Ohio where they spent 22 years before returning to Salem in 2000. During her years in Xenia, Joyce was voted “Volunteer of the Year” by the local Chamber of Commerce.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Jim on February 20, 2022. Also preceding her were her parents and brother, Raymond J. Lowry.

She is survived by her niece, Barbara Sobotka; great-nephew, Graham T. Sobotka; niece, Becky Halverstadt; nieces and nephews, Jim Laughlin, Farber Tinsley, Pam and John Tinsley, Rick and Jackie Tinsley, Kirby and Jill Laughlin, Lisa (Laughlin) Guthrie and many great-nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023, at St. Paul Catholic Church.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday. St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church or St. Paul Catholic Church School Scholarship Fund, 925 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460, or Community Hospice, 2341 E. State St., Salem, OH 4446.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

