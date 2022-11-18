SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce L. Frye, 76, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022.

She was born July 29, 1946, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the youngest of three daughters, born to Harry and Louise (Stape) Hixson.

Joyce was a 1964 graduate of Hempfield High School in Greensburg, Pennsylvania where she was a majorette in the marching band.

She loved helping people and being involved, which led to her becoming an EMT for most of her career. She felt useful, fulfilled and happy making a difference.

She leaves behind her daughter and best friend, Kimberlie Sommers and son-in-law, Steven Sommers, with whom she loved taking those long beach walks collecting shells. She also leaves nephews, David (Amy) Martin and his family and Phil Emerick and his family; Tasha Priesler, who was like a daughter to her and her precious kitties, Cooper, Jasmine and Sunny.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald C. Frye; sisters, Carol Absten and Gail Martin and brother-in-law, David Martin.

There are no words to describe the loss of a loving mother, only memories to cherish. Those beach trips, birthday trips, Mother’s Day trips and “any day” trips will be forever in our hearts. She always had a solution for any obstacle that arose. Her strength will be missed. Rest easy Mom, you certainly earned it.

A private family service will be held with burial at Grandview Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send flowers or condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joyce L. (Hixson) Frye, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 20 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.