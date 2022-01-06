SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Elaine Conser, 80, died Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center in Salem.

She was born on August 2, 1941 in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ross B. and Elizabeth E. (Call) Cook.

Joyce graduated in the first graduating class of United Local High School in 1959.

She worked at A&P Packaging and retired from American Standard in 2003.

Joyce attended First Friends Church in Salem.

She enjoyed getting together for monthly lunches with former coworkers as well as spending time with her grandchildren.

Her primary focus, in all she did and her conversations, were her family.

Her husband, Norman Ray Conser, whom she married April 4, 1959, died February 22, 2004.

She is survived by two children, Debra (Gary) Stamp of Salem and Ray (Lori) Conser of Guilford Lake; one sister, Kathy (Tom) Cook Brenner of Lexington, Kentucky; grandchildren, Jennifer Stamp, Caleb Conser, and Molly Conser.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Cook.

Friends and family will be received Monday, January 10, 2022 at Stark Memorial from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon.

A funeral service will be held Monday at the funeral home at 12 Noon with Pastor Quint Bryan officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3711 Starr Centre Dr., STE, Canfield, OH 44406.

