Joyce Ann Jensen, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Ann Jensen, age 72, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at her residence.

She was born October 13, 1947 in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of the late Francis and Margaret (Roush) Hawkins.

Joyce was a 1965 graduate of United Local High School and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Kent State University.

She taught first grade at United Local Schools for 30 years, retiring in 2007.

Joyce was a member of Winona United Methodist Church and enjoyed gardening.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Jensen, whom she married June 11, 1970; one son, Brad (Brooke) Jensen of Charlotte; one daughter, Julie (Kurt) Delfavero of Cleveland; one brother, Francis (Jeanne) Hawkins, Jr. and two grandchildren, Cole and Emery Jensen.

Besides her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by one sister, Brenda Hawkins.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Donations may be made to The Joyce Jensen Scholarship ICO The United Community Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 281, Hanoverton, OH 44423.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Please visit www.starkmemorial.com to send condolences.

