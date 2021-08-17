Josephine I. Kataro, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine I. Kataro, 88, passed away surrounded by her family, Monday, August 16, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Josephine was born on September 11, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Mlynarcik) Kicko.

Josephine had previously worked as an aid at Salem Hospital before she got married and became a homemaker.

She was a lifelong member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, embroidery and building puzzles.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Her husband Emil J. Kataro Sr., whom she married October 23. 1954, died January 6, 2006.

She is survived by her children, Bonnie McCallester of Salem, Nancy (Ronald) Yonkey, Emil (Gail) Kataro, Margaret Dale, Jo Ann (Bruce) Clayton, Helen (Randy) Gruszecki, and James (Amy) Kataro all of Salem; 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Josephine was preceded in death by four sisters, Mary Thomas, Ann Yanek and Helen Yanek, and Margaret Kicko.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, Salem, with Fr. Robert Edwards officiating. Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Stark Memorial. Please adhere to CDC guidelines.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org or St. Paul Catholic Church, 935 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

