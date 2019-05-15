Josephine Genevieve Callatone Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Genevieve Callatone, age 82, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, May 14, 2019, following a long illness.

She was born on May 25, 1936, in Salem, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Frances (Syppko) Delfavero.

She was very fortunate to be able to live out her life at the home she shared with her daughter, Susan, who was her caretaker over the last several years.

The family enjoyed her telling the story of meeting her best friend and future husband, Ronald Callatone, as a young child growing up on Wilson Street. He was truly the love of her life and they married on August 20, 1955.

Josephine loved her family and was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. In raising five children, she found time to always be volunteering and helping others in some way.

She was a member of the Elks Women’s Auxiliary.

Josephine enjoyed working the election polls, her bowling leagues, playing cards, games and golfing. She was an avid reader of about every romance novel ever written. There wasn’t a crossword puzzle she couldn’t finish and she loved her Sudoku puzzles. Josephine had amazing cooking and baking skills and could take a can of beans and turn it in a gourmet meal, truly a Martha Stewart of her time. She was well known for her pies which have been featured in local restaurant menus. Josephine also loved country music and would light up just to talk about Tim McGraw and seeing him in concert was a big highlight in her life.

She is survived by her daughters, Kim (Paul) Rosseau of Millersville, Maryland, Laurie (John) Shahady of Lighthouse Point, Florida, Susan Callatone of Salem and Amy (Johnny) Bruchalski of Glen Burnie, Maryland. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Erika Massengale, Matthew Kale, Nick and Taylor Rosseau, Brad (Linh)Thornhill and Holly Bruchalski; great-grandchildren, Allie and Addison Massengale and Mason Kale; her sister, Grace (Don) Finch of Salem; two brothers, William (Kay) Delfavero of Salem and Joseph Delfavero of Warren and a sister-in-law, Janice Cunningham of Port Orange, Florida, who was more like a sister to her. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, her husband, Ronald Callatone, August 1994; son, Mark D. Callatone, May 2005 and brother, John Delfavero, November 2018, also preceded her in death.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Father Robert Edwards, officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at the funeral home prior to services.

Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

The family requests memorial contributions be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or www.stjude.org or Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Canfield, OH 44406 or www.ohioliving.org.

