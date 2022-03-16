SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine G. Saunders, 93, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born March 18, 1928 in Salina, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Anthony Sr. and Mary (Carmella) Marino. Her stepmother, Felicia (Schepsis) Marino also preceded her in death.

Josephine worked as a press operator at Church Budget for 20 years, retiring in 1972.

Mom lived her strong Catholic faith every day, showering all she met with unconditional love with her sweet smile and a twinkle in her eye. She was a member of the St. Paul Catholic Church. All who had the privilege of entering mom’s blanket of love were blessed. The Saunders family will carry on her traditions honoring mom’s legacy of a long and wonderful life filled with so much love.

Josephine loves to walk, do puzzles, spend time with her grandchildren, playing cards with her granddaughter, Vanessa, enjoyed movies (old classics), spending time with the family at the beach and meeting her monthly Salem High School Alumni Class of 1946 for breakfast.

Her husband, Hollis B. Saunders, preceded her in death on May 28, 1994. They were married November 11, 1948. Also preceding her in death are her brothers, Angelo, Peter, Anthony Jr., and Richard Marino; sisters, Rose Morris, Flora Gabriel, and Mary Jane Kimes and great-grandson, Zachary.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Gary R. (Vivian) Saunders of Salem, and Hollis B. Jr. (Ana) Saunders of San Carlo, MX; daughters, Mary Mowrer of Salem and Patricia (David) Wonner of Salem; grandchildren, Chris, Rhonda, Barb, Jeffrey, Vanessa, Ben, Sam, Paulina, Mariana, Aaron, Kelly and Mary; great-grandchildren, Josh, Julia, Elena, Madison, Brady, Bostyn, Gigi, Izzy and Elias; and special friends, Olga Dimko and Rose Ann Rickman.

The family would like to especially thank Dr. Simon and the Salem Hospital ER and nurses for their exceptional loving care and wonderful neighbors, Norm, Eric and Billie.

Mom left her earthly bonds knowing she was loved.

Friends and family will be received from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Stark Memorial.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Father Robert Edwards officiating. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul School Foundation, 925 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

