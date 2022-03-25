SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Stanley Reeves, 76, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 at his home.

He was born August 9, 1945 in Steubenville, son of the late Harry N. and Eleanor Reeves.

Joseph was self-employed, entertaining people with his karaoke business.

He loved photography, especially at sporting events, giving the photos to the players.

Survivors include his wife, Linda L. (Draper) Reeves, whom he married September 29, 1990; son, Joseph N. Reeves of Pennsylvania and two sisters, Patricia Yobbagy of O’Denton, Maryland and Mary Cruz of Fort Royal, Virginia.

Besides his parents, a brother, Thomas Reeves, also preceded him in death.

No services will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

