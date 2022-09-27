SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Robert Beam, 82, died Monday, September 19, 2022, at Akron General Hospital.

He was born on October 12, 1939 in Akron, son of the late Joseph and Ann (Schafer) Beam.

Joseph served in the United States Army.

He was a member St. Paul Catholic Church.

Joe was an avid golfer.

Survivors include fiancée, Marianne Kleinknecht.

A private funeral service will be held with burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph Robert Beam, please visit our floral store.