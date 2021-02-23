Joseph Michael Moyer, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Michael Moyer, 53, passed away at Salem North Healthcare Center on Monday, February 22, 2021 after a lengthy illness. Joe was born on June 4, 1967 in Salem to Thomas and Carol (Catlos) Moyer.

Joe graduated from Robert Bycroft school in Lisbon in 1987.

He worked for many years at E.D.I. Central, a workshop for individuals with developmental disabilities.

Joe was a lifetime member of St. Paul’s Church in Salem.

Joe participated in Special Olympics bowling, track and field and golf for over 20 years. He loved every minute of the time he spent with his teammates, coaches and the “huggers” that would greet him at the end of every race. Joe had an amazing personality and always had a smile for anyone he would meet. If he met you once, he would remember you and would forever refer to you as “my buddy”.

Joe was also a member of the Italian American Club where he loved to play bocce and socialize with many lifelong friends of the Moyer family. Joe always looked forward to the family’s annual trip to the Moyer family cabin in Canada for vacation, where he enjoyed fishing, swimming and boating.

Joe is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Floyd and Adaline Moyer and his maternal grandparents, Milan and Genelda Catlos and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Joe is survived by his loving and dedicated parents, Thomas and Carol Moyer, who cared for him in their home until 2019 when his physical decline made it impossible for them to continue to do so. He is also survived by his two sisters, Susan Moyer of Salem and Theresa Croyle of Stow, who have endless love and amazing memories of their childhood with Joe. He will be remembered fondly by his brother-in-law, Jim Croyle who was one of Joe’s favorite “buddies”. Joe had a special bond with his four nieces, Hannah, Emily, Samantha and Katey Croyle and his nephew, Thomas Croyle, who lovingly referred to him as “Gruncle Joe” because he truly was a great uncle. Joe had many other special friends throughout his life, but the bond he had with Patty Peterson and Erin Nicholson was as strong as any family bond. Joe’s family appreciates how accepting everyone was of him and how so many would advocate for his best interests.

Visitation with the family will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12 Noon Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home. Please adhere to social distancing, do not linger, and bring your own mask.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately following at 12:30 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 935 E. State St., Salem.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Joe’s honor to St. Paul Catholic Church, 935 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460 or to Special Olympics Ohio, 3303 Winchester Pike, Columbus, OH 43232 – www.specialolympics.org/ohio.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

To view Joe’s obituary, send condolences or send flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph Michael Moyer, please visit our floral store.