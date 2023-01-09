SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph L. Henderson, 90, passed away, Monday, January 9, 2023, at his home.

He was born January 6, 1933, in East Liverpool, Ohio, son of the late Ashley and Norma (Mays) Henderson.

Joseph was a 1950 graduate of East Liverpool High School and 1962 graduate of the Salem Trades Schools. In 1962, he was hired as a machine shop instructor at the Salem Trades School.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

His wife, Dorothy M. (Simballa) Henderson whom he married May 25, 1957, preceded him in death August 16, 2006.

Survivors include two daughters, Theresa A. (Don) Brown of Alliance, Susan M. Henderson of North Ridgeville, and a grandson, Charles Joseph Kasza who is stationed overseas in the Army National Guard.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, James A. Henderson in 1989 and a baby daughter who died at birth and brother, Donovan J. Henderson.

Family and friends will be received from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Stark Memorial.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Rev. Leonard Moore officiating. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem First Christian Church, 1151 E. Sixth St., Salem, OH 44460 or Salem Food Pantry, P.O. Box 222, Salem, OH 44460.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph L Henderson, please visit our floral store.