SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - (In her own words...) Fayetta DeBord Sekerak departed this life May 19, 2020, and joyfully anticipated meeting her Savior, husband, daughter, parents, siblings and many loved ones who had gone on before.

Fayetta was the second of nine children born to Willis F. and Grace Jones DeBord on November 2, 1922 in Brownsville, Pennsylvania. Most of her life till 20 years of age were lived in that area – briefly time was lived in Kentucky and southern Ohio, South Webster where she and her family lived with her Grandpa Jones in a log cabin.