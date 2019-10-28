Joseph J. Faieta, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph J. Faieta, age 95, formerly of Salem passed away peacefully Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his home at Copeland Oaks. He was born September 8, 1924 in Fredericktown, Pennsylvania, son of the late Donato and Josephine (Campana) Faieta.

Joseph was a WWII Army veteran in Europe, then graduated from Waynesburg University in Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

He worked at Crucible Steel in Midland, Pennsylvania for 33 years and American Standard for seven years as an accountant.

Joseph loved working in his garden, walking and reading.

Survivors include a son, Daniel (Joycelyn) Faieta of Brentwood, California; two daughters, Mary Ann (Robert) Carbone of Sacramento, California and Linda (Lynn Broderick) Faieta of Salem; stepson, Jeff (Frances) Beck of Cleveland; sister, Mary Besso of Glendale, California and two grandchildren.

Besides his parents, his first wife, Joan (Varto) Faieta; his second wife, Theresa (Furlong) Faieta; brother, Nello Faieta; sister, Linda Corrao and stepdaughter, Terri Beck also preceded him in death.

There will be no services per his request.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

