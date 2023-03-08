SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph “George” Buta passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at St. John’s Medical Center in Westlake, Ohio after a short illness.

George grew up in Salem, first attending Kent State University and then receiving his PhD from Purdue University.

After graduation, he moved to Beltsville, Maryland and worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in their research center. He stayed in Beltsville after his retirement, moving back to Ohio only a few years ago.

George enjoyed birding, reading and being with family and friends but mostly, his main hobby was traveling the world looking at steam engines and trains still in operation. He had a vast collection of train books from travels to different countries. He will be remembered for his knowledge, kindness and wit.

He is survived by his sister, Amelia (Millie) Buta, an aunt and several cousins.

A private burial service was held.

Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph “George” Buta, please visit our floral store.