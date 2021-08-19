Joseph E. Masters, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph E. Masters, 89, passed away, August 17, 2021 at Circle of Care in Salem.

Joe was born on June 25, 1932, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Joseph W. and Minnie “Cecelia” (Patterson) Masters.

Joe served U.S. Navy for four years during the Korean Conflict.

He enjoyed traveling and he and his wife visited all 50 states. He also loved golfing and cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, the former Colleen Masters (Deiger), whom he married September 21, 1957; his children, Janice, Joan and Alan (Kathy) Masters and one sister, Thelma Garrett.

Besides his parents, Joe was preceded in death by one daughter, Jodi Masters and two sisters, Evelyn and Ruth.

A private funeral service will be held at Grandview Cemetery Chapel in Salem with Claye Folger officiating.

The family would like to thank Circle Care for the kindness and good care to Joe.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

