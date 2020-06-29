Joseph D. Brooks, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph D. Brooks, age 69, died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Salem North Healthcare.

He was born December 28, 1950 in Washington D.C., son of the late Joseph D. and Muriel (Thorne) Brooks.

Joseph served in the United States Air Force, retiring from the Pentagon.

He enjoyed reading as well as a variety of music.

Survivors include his wife, Vickey (Mifflin) Brooks whom he married May 2, 1980; three children, Yvonne Mitchell, Jeremy Mitchell and James White; sister, Patty (Marty) Goettler; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held at Quantico National Cemetery in Virginia.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 30, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.